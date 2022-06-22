Glastonbury: Huge bus queues snake around Bristol
Revellers are doing their best to avoid continuing chaos produced by train strikes
Hundreds of people waited in huge queues for buses to take them to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.
Videos shows revellers in Bristol doing their best to avoid the continuing chaos produced by train strikes.
It was filmed by Martin Booth of Bristol 24/7.
One Twitter user said: “Not envious at all of everyone heading to Worthy Farm #Glastonbury2022”.
The music festival is returning in full this year following disruption by coronavirus.
