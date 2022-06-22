Glastonbury: Huge bus queues snake around Bristol

Revellers are doing their best to avoid continuing chaos produced by train strikes

Wednesday 22 June 2022 14:00
Huge queue for buses to get to Glastonbury as festival returns amid rail strikes

Hundreds of people waited in huge queues for buses to take them to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Videos shows revellers in Bristol doing their best to avoid the continuing chaos produced by train strikes.

It was filmed by Martin Booth of Bristol 24/7.

One Twitter user said: “Not envious at all of everyone heading to Worthy Farm #Glastonbury2022”.

The music festival is returning in full this year following disruption by coronavirus.

