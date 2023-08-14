Glastonbury Festival issues important warning for fans who registered before 2020

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Did you register your details with Glastonbury before 2020? If so, you have some important work to do if you’re hoping to get tickets for next year’s festival.

Glastonbury hopefuls must have registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival each year.

However, on Monday (14 August), Glastonbury Festival fan accounts warned followers who had registered before 2020 that their details were due to be deleted from the system.

“If you registered prior to 2020 and intend to buy tickets for the 2024 Festival or in future years then you will need to review your registered details, update your photo, and CONFIRM if you wish to keep your registration no later than Saturday 30 September 2023, or otherwise submit a new registration,” a message on the Glastonbury Festival website reads.

“If you do not confirm that you wish to retain your pre-2020 registration details, then your registration(s) will be DELETED on Monday 02 October 2023 and you will be required to submit a new registration before you can try and book future tickets.”

The festival encourages people to update their registration photo annually to ensure it remains a good likeness.

Tickets for Glastonbury are non-transferable in order to prevent touting, meaning that each person’s ticket is linked with their photo they provide in registration.

If you registered before 2020, you can re-register your details here to make sure you don’t miss out.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 were priced at £355 plus £5 booking fee and are sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. It is not yet known if the price next year will increase.

In previous years, when purchasing your ticket, you need to pay £50 deposit on purchase. You would then need to pay the remaining balance by the first week of April 2024.

You can find more information on Glastonbury tickets and all the different packages here.

At this year’s festival, Elton John’s farewell set became the most-watched performance in Glastonbury history.

Broadcast live from Worthy Farm, the three-hour headline show was watched by 7.3 million viewers across the BBC and claimed nearly 50 per cent of the audience share, according to overnights.tv.

Despite more than 200,000 people attending, the Glastonbury clean-up squad reported that the site had been left in better condition than ever.