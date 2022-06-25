Glastonbury: Paul McCartney brings out Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in epic surprise

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 25 June 2022 23:41
Comments
(Independent)

Paul McCartney brought out Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen as surprise guests during his headline Glastonbury set.

The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm for his two-hour performance, during which both Grohl and Springsteen joined him on stage.

He and Grohl first performed The Beatles 1963 song “I Saw Her Standing There”, with the Foo Fighters frontman singing and playing guitar alongside McCartney. The pair then sang “Band on the Run”.

Grohl told the crowd that he had a nightmare getting to Worthy Farm oweing to the recent flight cancellations.

Following Grohl’s surprise appearance, Springsteen arrived on stage to perform his 1985 hit “Glory Days”. Grohl and McCartney left the stage.

Recommended

To the delight of the crowd, Springsteen and McCartney joined forces for a duet of 1963’s “I Wanna Be Your Man”.

The “Born to Run” singer left the stage, leaving McCartney to perform “Let It Be”.

More to follow...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in