Paul McCartney brought out Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen as surprise guests during his headline Glastonbury set.

The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm for his two-hour performance, during which both Grohl and Springsteen joined him on stage.

He and Grohl first performed The Beatles 1963 song “I Saw Her Standing There”, with the Foo Fighters frontman singing and playing guitar alongside McCartney. The pair then sang “Band on the Run”.

Grohl told the crowd that he had a nightmare getting to Worthy Farm oweing to the recent flight cancellations.

Following Grohl’s surprise appearance, Springsteen arrived on stage to perform his 1985 hit “Glory Days”. Grohl and McCartney left the stage.

To the delight of the crowd, Springsteen and McCartney joined forces for a duet of 1963’s “I Wanna Be Your Man”.

The “Born to Run” singer left the stage, leaving McCartney to perform “Let It Be”.

