Glastonbury Festival 2024: Five tips and tricks to get tickets

After Glastonbury coach tickets sold out in 25 minutes, music fans will have one last chance to get to Worthy Farm next year.

The annual ticket sale was delayed by two weeks after it was originally scheduled for 2 November, due to an issue with registration.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November.

The sale comes as rumours swirl around potential headliners for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm. Following criticism over 2023’s all-male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that two female acts could top the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the Legends slot.

In a recent episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, she revealed she was recently offered a “really big American artist” she hopes will headline next year.

“I thought it was kind of taking shape, and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. But this year we’re holding out for a little bit longer,” she told the hosts.

“And then last week I got a call from [a representative of] a really big American artist saying, ‘This person’s around next year’, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible. Thank God we held the slot.’”

(Getty)

Ahead of the inevitable frenzy when the ticket sale opens this weekend, Glastonbury’s organisers have offered a number of tips on how best to maximise your chances.

Tickets will cost £355 + £5 booking fee, of which a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option) is payable when booking in November, with the balance payable in the first week of April 2024.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Top tips for getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024

After the hiccup with registration earlier this month, things should hopefully run more smoothly as tickets go on general sale on Sunday (19 November).

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.

• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 16 November, or 9am on 19 November for general sale. So set your alarms!

• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.

• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again. A word of caution: your registration numbers will be locked for up to five minutes if your details are entered incorrectly, an attempt to book is already held against your registration number, or your five minutes on the booking page ends. If the transaction fails and tickets are still available, your registration number will be released to give you the chance to try again.

• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.