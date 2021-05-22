Is Glastonbury on TV tonight?

Glastonbury Festival will be going ahead this year as a special live-streamed event.

Billed as a five-hour spectacular, Live at Worthy Farm will take place tonight (22 May) with encore screenings being broadcast on Sunday (23 May).

The one-of-a-kind festival – which kicks off at 7.00pm – will feature performances from Coldplay (the only band to have headlined Glastonbury four times), Haim, Damon Albarn, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, Jorja Smith, Kano and IDLES.

There will also be a number of surprise performances for fans to look forward to.

Live at Worthy Farm will not be broadcast on TV, with tickets for the event currently on sale at worthyfarm.live.

Streams are priced at £20 each. Find out more information on how to purchase tickets here.

Proceeds from Live at Worthy Farm will support the festival’s three chosen charities, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, and will also “help secure its return in 2022”.