‘Anyone got a private jet?’: Wolf Alice trying to get to Glastonbury Festival after flight from LA cancelled

Band shared their travel woes on social media late on Wednesday (22 June)

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 23 June 2022 13:48
Wolf Alice have issued a plea for help after a flight cancellation has left them stranded in the US, ahead of their scheduled performance at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.

The “Don’t Delete The Kisses” artists are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday afternoon (24 June).

However, according to messages shared on social media ahead of the festival weekend, their appearance is currently in jeopardy as they are unable to find a flight to get them to the UK on time.

"Has anyone got a private jet in LA?” the band tweeted late on Wednesday (22 June).

“Our flight’s been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.”

The group’s bassist, Theo Ellis, posted a story on Instagram that further expressed the group’s travel issues.

“Serious request, everything has been cancelled going out of LAX, we are in desperate need of a flight tonight. Anyone got a private jet?” he asked. “Lol but really not. Tryna get to a Pyramid style stage”.

Wolf Alice issue a plea to fans

(Twitter / Wolf Alice)

Wolf Alice say their flight has been cancelled ahead of Glastonbury

(Twitter / Wolf Alice)

The Independent has contacted representatives for Wolf Alice for comment.

The band were in America to support Bleachers on Monday night (20 June) and Halsey the following evening.

You can view the weekend’s lineup and set times here, as well as the weather forecast for Glastonbury here.

