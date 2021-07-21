Gorillaz have shared details of a free live gig for NHS workers, which will take place on 10 August

The group recently announced their return to the stage after an absence of over two years, confirming that new live shows would feature performances from Damon Albarn, guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D.

The shows will also feature visuals from Jamie Hewlett, plus a selection of featured artists who will be announced in turn.

The virtual band are now preparing to perform a free gig for NHS workers and their families at London’s The O2 Arena. The show coincides with the reopening of The O2, and will take place the day before their sold-out gig on 11 August.

Speaking about the event, Gorillaz drummer Russel Hobbs said: “Reap what you sow, y’know what I’m saying? We don’t just want to say thank you, we want to do thank you too, because we care about the people who care for us.”

To access the event, all ticket holders will need to present an NHS Covid Pass in order to gain entry to the venue. Fans can access details about the event here and find full ticket information here.

Tickets are limited to four per person (the eligible NHS staff member and three guests) and will be available to buy from 12pm on Friday 23 July 2021.

Ticket holders must bring their valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust Identification card to the event, or details of employment if NHS contract staff. Ticket holders identification must also match the name on ticket or admission will be refused.

Steve Sayer, Vice President and General Manager at The O2 said: “This is such a big moment for us. Our first live show in over five hundred days, with one of the UK’s best bands playing to an audience made up of NHS staff and their families.

“We have missed the fans and live performances so much, we couldn’t be more proud to reopen with this event and to welcome such a great audience.”

A number of other artists are holding free gigs for NHS workers in the coming weeks, including the Manic Street Preachers – who will perform their free gig in Cardiff this September – and Liam Gallagher, who will also perform at London’s The O2 next month.