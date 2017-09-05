Grace Jones remains one of the most electrifying, innovative figures of pop culture.

Sophie Fiennes' new documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami hopes to step inside the mind of an icon, on a journey that encompasses both the scale and spectacle of Jones' live performances and the intimacy of personal footage which delves deep into her mind.

The doc features performances of "Slave to the Rhythm", "Pull Up To The Bumper", as well as the more recent autobiographical tracks "Williams' Blood" and "Hurricane"; however, it also takes us on a trip across Jamaica, to uncover the story of her traumatic childhood.

The title derives from Jones' Jamaican roots; in local patois, 'Bloodlight' is the red light that illuminates when an artist is recording and 'Bami' means bread, the substance of daily life.

Fiennes spent 5 years with Jones in order to craft her documentary. "This film began in a collaborative creative spirit," she notes. "Grace had fiercely controlled her public image, but made the bold decision to un-mask. She never sought to control my shooting process, and I didn’t second-guess the narrative of the film as I was shooting. I just gathered evidence. The film is a deliberately present-tense experience; for me this is the thrill-ride of verité cinema."

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami opens in cinemas nationwide on 27 October. On 25 October, a special one night only event Grace Jones and Friends Live will take place, which sees Jones sit down to discuss her life and work with some of her closest collaborators, following an exclusive preview of the film.

To find your closest cinema and book tickets go to gracejonestickets.co.uk.

