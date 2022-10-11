Blur’s Graham Coxon wants to help get Oasis back together

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blur’s Graham Coxon is so keen to see Oasis reunite that he’d be happy to help them work out their issues.

Coxon, one of the founding members of Blur, played lead guitar and performed secondary vocals for the Britpop band.

In a recent interview, the musician said that he would like to see a reunion of some of Blur’s fellow Nineties bands.

"That would be fun [seeing Pulp return]. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together,” he said, speaking to the Evening Standard.

Coxon was then asked if he would be willing to help make this happen to which he replied “yes” before adding “I’d do that. I’d have a chat with them”.

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher last played together as Oasis at their V Festival slot in 2009. They have famously feuded ever since, with Oasis fans eagerly awaiting a rencoliltian and reunion.

When it comes to Blur though, the 53-year-old said that he couldn’t commit to an imminent tour or reunion.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Blur, we haven’t really talked about anything. I don’t really know what it is. It’s actually quite important that I say nothing about it for personal reasons,” he said.

However the musician was hopeful that something would happen again in the future: "I hope so. We always get round to it sooner or later.”

Coxon has recently opened up about his struggles with fame and addiction, which he covers in his new book, Verse, Chorus, Monster!.