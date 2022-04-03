The nominations for this year’s 64th Grammy nominations are being unveiled this evening (23rd November).

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 31st January and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Changes to the nominations process were unveiled by the Grammy committee in April. They announce an end to its practice of secret-committee nominations in its main four categories alongside two new awards: the Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance.

After receiving criticism about its voter pool, it also expanded this to include more voters from underrepresented backgrounds.

Jon Batiste leads all nominees with 11, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.

ABBA have been nominated for Record of the Year – the first time they have ever been nominated.

You can see the full list of nominations below...

Album of the Year

John Batiste - We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Record of the Year

ABBA - “I Still Have Faith in You”

Jon Batiste - “Freedom”

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile - “Right on Time”

Doja Cat, SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License”

H.E.R. - “Fight for You”

Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile - “Right on Time”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile - “Right on Time”

Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande - “Positions”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - “I Get a Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco - “Lonely”

BTS - “Butter”

Coldplay - “Higher Power”

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - “Love for Sale”

Norah Jones - “’Til We Meet Again (Live)”

Tori Kelly - “A Tori Kelly Christmas”

Ledisi - “Ledisi Sings Nina”

Willie Nelson - “That’s Life”

Dolly Parton - “A Holly Dolly Christmas”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - “Hero”

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – “Loom”

James Blake - “Before”

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - “Heartbreak”

Caribou - “You Can Do It”

Rüfüs du Sol - “Alive”

Tiësto - “the Business”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

Illenium - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso - Free Love

Ten City - Judgement

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC - “Shot in the Dark”

Black Pumas - “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”

Chris Cornell - “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones - “Ohms”

Foo Fighters - “Making a Fire”

Best Rock Song

Weezer - “All My Favourite Songs”

Kings of Leon - “The Bandit”

Mammoth Wvh - “Distance”

Paul McCartney - “Find My Way”

Foo Fighters - “Waiting on a War”

Best Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Best Metal Performance

Deftones - “Genesis”

Dream Theater - “The Alien”

Gojira - “Amazonia”

Mastodon - “Pushing the Tides”

Rob Zombie - “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra - “Lost You”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - “Peaches”

H.E.R. - “Damage”

Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste - “I Need You”

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - “Bring It on Home”

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - “Born Again”

H.E.R. - “Fight for You”

Lucky Dave, Yebba - “How Much Can a Heart Take”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger - New Light

Cory Henry - Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye - Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,

Jon Batiste - We Are

Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Best Rap Album

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

Cardi B - “Up”

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​”My Life”

Drake, Future, Young Thug - “Way Too Sexy”

Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot Shit”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby - “Pride Is the Devil”

Doja Cat - “Need to Know”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - “Industry Baby”

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - “WusYaName”

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - “Bath Salts”

Saweetie, Doja Cat - “Best Friend”

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

Kanye West, Jay-Z - “Jail”

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​”My Life”

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”

Kacey Musgraves - “Camera Roll”

Chris Stapleton - “Cold”

Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”

Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Skeletons

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton - Brothers

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone - Pangaea

Opium Moon - Night + Day

Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist - “Sackodougou”

Kenny Barron, soloist - “Kick Those Feet”

Jon Batiste, soloist - “Bigger Than Us”

Terence Blanchard, soloist - “Absence”

Chick Corea, soloist - “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project - Generations

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter - Superblue

Nnenna Freelon - Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato - Flor

Esperanza Spalding - Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart - Live at Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force - Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes AND Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band - Jackets XL

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God” - Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful” - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help” - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost” - CeCe Winans

“Wait on You” - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” - Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word” - Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It” - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh” - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Jekalyn Carr - Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music - Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

CeCe Winans - Believe for It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant - No Stranger

Israel and New Breed - Feels Like Home Vol 2

Kari Jobe - The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells - Citizen of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick Jr - Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band - That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound - Keeping On

The Isaacs - Songs For the Times

Carrie Underwood - My Savior

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés - Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez - The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet - Transparency

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo - Mis Manos

Alex Cuba - Mendó

Selena Gomez - Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste - “Cry”

Billy Strings - “Love and Regret”

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free”

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Same Devil”

Allison Russell - “Nightflyer”

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - “Avalon”

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - “Call Me a Fool”

Jon Batiste - “Cry”

Yola - “Diamond Studded Shoes”

Allison Russell - “Nightflyer”

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos - Native Sons

Allison Russell - Outside Child

Yola - Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Renewal

Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying

Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson - Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War

Steve Cropper - Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - 662

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa - My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Etana - Pamoja

Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration

Sean Paul - Live N Livin

Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence

Spice - 10

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea

Opium Moon - Night + Day

Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas - Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte - Seis

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal - Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing!

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico - En Cuarentena

Aymée Nuviola - Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa - Colegas

Tony Succar - Live in Peru

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – “Cry”

Billy Strings – “Love and Regret”

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck - “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free”

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile - “Same Devil”

Allison Russell - “Nightflyer”

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías - Cinema

Yebba - Dawn

Low - Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul - “Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)”

Papa Roach - “Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)”

K. D. Lang - “Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)”

Zedd, Griff - “Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)”

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - “Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)”

Deftones - “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)”

PVA - “Talks (Mura Masa Remix)”

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd

Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys - Alicia

Patricia Barber - Clique

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Steven Wilson - The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Children’s Music Album

123 Andrés - Actívate

1 Tribe Collective - All One Trib

Pierce Freelon - Black to the Future

Falu - A Colorful World

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Crayon Kids

Best Spoken Word Album

Levar Burton - Aftermath

Don Cheadle - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy - Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman - 8:46

Barack Obama - A Promised Land

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford - The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler - Evolution

Louis C.K. - Sincerely Louis C.K.

Lewis Black - Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze - The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart - Zero ___ Given

Best Musical Theatre Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In The Heights

One Night In Miami...

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Kris Bowers, composer - Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer, composer - Dune

Ludwig Göransson, composer - The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer- The Queen’s Gambit

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers - Soul

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)

“All Eyes On Me [From Inside],” Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far],” Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

“Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect],” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…],” Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion) - Archetypes

Hope Amid Tears,” Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax) - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) - Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer) - Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale and Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)

“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale)

“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking,” JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

“Bruits,” Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Jennifer Koh - “Alone Together,”

Simone Dinnerstein - “An American Mosaic”

Augustin Hadelich - “Bach: Sonatas and Partitas”

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) - “Beethoven and Brahms: Violin Concertos”

Mak Grgić - “Mak Bach,”

Curtis Stewart - “Of Power”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist -Confessions

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist - Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers

“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler)

“Schubert: Winterreise,” Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Unexpected Shadows,” Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals - A New World, A New Canon,” Agave and Reginald L. Mobley. Geoffrey Silver, producer.

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, produce

“Cerrone: The Arching Path,” Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum. Mike Tierney, producer

“Plays,” Chick Corea. Chick Corea and Birnie Kirsh, producers

“Women Warriors - The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Andy Akiho, composer. (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One,” Louis Andriessen, composer. (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice and Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin and Skidmore: Archetypes,” Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers. (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11,” Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat and Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez and Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’farrill, composer (Arturo O’farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

“For The Love Of A Princess (From ‘Braveheart’),” Robin Smith, Arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra and Robin Smith)

“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, Arranger (Emile Mosseri)

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From ‘Kirby Superstar’),” Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo Y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, Arranger (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)

“A Change is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, Arranger (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, Arranger (Cody Fry)

“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

“American Jackpot / American Girls,” Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, Art Directors (Reckless Kelly)

“Carnage,” Nick Cave and Tom Hingston, Art Directors (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis)

“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

“Serpentine Prison,” Dayle Doyle, Art Director (Matt Berninger)

“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, Art Director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition,” Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

“Color Theory,” Lordess Foudre and Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

“The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set),” Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

“77-81,” Dan Calderwood and Jon King, art directors (Gang of Four)

“Swimming in Circles,” Ramón Coronado and Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas,” Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology,” Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland,” Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

“Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings,” Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music,” April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter and Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967),” Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

“Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition),” Trevor Guy, Michael Howe and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches,” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever,” (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U,” (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.

Best Music Film

Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Summer of Soul