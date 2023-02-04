Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Soon enough, the top music artists across all genres will come together to celebrate their accomplishments at this year’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday (5 February), the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, with the likes of Harry Styles and Lizzo performing.

While the Grammy Awards are always tipped as the biggest night in music, this year, in particular, could be a big night for numerous stars whose wins could shatter records.

With the help of VegasInsider.com, find out whose victories could set major milestones below:

Adele

Nominated in numerous categories this year, Adele’s win for Song of the Year with “Easy on Me” could make her the first songwriter ever to win three times in this category. (She’s previously won for “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello”).

Beyoncé

Competing in nine different categories is Beyoncé, who’s on the verge of becoming the most-awarded Grammy winner of all time. As long as the 28-time Grammy winner secures at least four wins, she will surpass late conductor George Solti, who holds the current record with a total of 31 awards.

Her most recent nominations have her tied with her husband, Jay-Z – who also received five nods this year – for the most nominated artist in history. They both hold a staggering total of 83 nominations.

Adele, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift

Shockingly, Taylor Swift has never won Song of the Year, even though she holds the record as the most nominated female songwriter for the category with six total nods.

If she wins for “All Too Well”, she will finally earn her very first Song of the Year title.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny may already be the most streamed artist worldwide, but he could add to his global reign with Un Verano Sin Ti becoming the first Spanish-language album to secure Album of the Year. Although, its nomination was already a historic milestone, as it was the first Spanish-language album to earn a nod in the category.

Jay-Z

This year, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper has the chance of overtaking Kanye West to become the most-awarded rapper of all time. West holds a total of 24 wins, while Jay-Z trails behind with 23.

Brandi Carlile

With a tally of seven nominations, if Carlile wins them all, she would surpass Beyoncé and Adele to become the most-awarded female artist in one night.

Viola Davis

If The Woman King star lands a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling for her memoir Finding Me, Davis could join the exclusive EGOT club, an elite group of performers who’ve secured all four of the top entertainment prizes: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. So far, only 17 people hold the title, including John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

Find the full list of nominees here, all the night’s performers here and The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor’s expert predicted winners here.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday (5 February), beginning at 8pm EST/5pm EST.

This article was written with the help of collected records from VegasInsider.com.