Jay-Z becomes most nominated artist in Grammys history

Jay-Z has become the most nominated artist in Grammys history, surpassing Quincy Jones.

The rapper landed three nominations for his collaborations with Kanye West and DMX, which pushed him to a landmark total of 83 nominations. He had previously been tied with Jones with 80 apiece.

Jay, who has not released an album in four years, picks up two nominations in the Best Rap Song category. The first is for “Jail” a collaboration with Kanye West that also includes Marilyn Manson as a credited songwriter.

The second is for “Bath Salts”, his collaboration with the late DMX and Jay’s one-time adversary, Nas.

He also received a a nomination for Album of the Year through Donda, on which “Jail” features.

The rapper is one of the most successful artists in the history of the music awards, with 23 wins to his name. He won his first Grammy in 1999, but refused to attend the ceremony after DMX was not nominated, despite releasing two number one albums in the space of a year.

He also publicly criticised the awards on “Apes***” a collaboration with his wife and fellow artist, Beyonce, rapping: “Tell the Grammy’s f*** that 0 for 8 s***/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apes***?”

Since 1999, there have only been four years where Jay-Z has not been nominated for a Grammy.

The Brooklyn rapper took home three awards in 2009, 2010 and 2012 but controversially won nothing in 2017 – his most nominated year.

Paul McCartney is now the second most-nominated artist, after his two nods for the 2022 awards pushed him past Jones to reach 81.