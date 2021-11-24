Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly have separately reacted to not being nominated for a Grammy award this year.

After the 2022 Grammys nominations were announced on Tuesday (23 November), Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) shared their dramatically different responses to not being recognised at the 64th annual awards next year.

Cyrus, whose seventh studio album Plastic Hearts was released on 27 November last year, tweeted a list of famous singers and bands who have never won a Grammy – including all-time greats like ABBA, Queen, and Tupac Shakur.

Cyrus also wrote: “In good company.”

Meanwhile rapper Kelly, reacting to the news that his fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall had not earned him a single Grammy nomination, simply tweeted: “wtf is wrong with the grammys”

The Grammys are organised by the Recording Academy, and honour musical talent across 86 categories.

This year, the Recording Academy considered music released between 1 September 2020 and 30 September 2021.

Released on 25 September 2020, Kelly’s Tickets To My Downfall debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart last year. In its review, NME called it a “highly charged, deeply emotive record of punk rock excellence”.

Meanwhile, Cyrus fans expressed their support for the singer – who coincidentally celebrated her 29th birthday on the same day the Grammy nominees were revealed - online.

One user wrote: “I hope Miley doesn’t think we’re disappointed in her or that we’re upset with anyone other than RCA and the Recording Academy. Plastic Hearts is unbiasedly an excellent album and her best work to date.”

“With or without the recognition, the music speaks for itself.”

You can find the full list of 2022 Grammy award nominees here.