Artists including Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X have been reacting to this year’s Grammy nominations.

The top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish. Olivia Rodrigo was also nominated across the four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Ariana Grande, who was previously nominated for Album of the Year, thanked the Grammys for nominating her latest release Sweetener for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Halsey, who was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, wrote on Twitter: “Really wasn’t expecting that! It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come.

“Here’s to taking risks. Also so wild to have it announced by some of my favourite people and my friends.”

Following the announcements, Lil Nas X thanked his fans for all their support: “Don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. And thankful for the journey. Love you guys.”

R&B singer H.E.R. also reacted on Twitter: “8 Noms. Wow God is good.”

Doja Cat also expressed surprise at receiving so many nominations: “Yo wtf 8? That’s dope man wow.”

Glass Animals also celebrated their nomination for Best New Artist: “Can’t believe it. When starting this little project a Grammy nomination was beyond our wildest dreams... This is because of you and this is for you.”

Conversely, Machine Gun Kelly was not happy he didn’t receive a single nomination: “Wtf is wrong with the Grammys.”