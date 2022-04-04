Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo drops and breaks Grammy Award backstage
Singer had her hands full while posing with her three trophies
Olivia Rodrigo dropped one of her three Grammy Award trophies, breaking it in half.
While posing for photos backstage at Sunday’s (3 April) ceremony in Las Vegas, the singer – who won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album – managed to drop one of the iconic awards.
Immediately after it fell to the ground, it split in two, causing Rodrigo to gasp in shock.
“That’s alright, we’ll just put it on your bill,” a photographer joked in video footage captured by Variety.
An assistant quickly jumped in to help the “Good 4 U” singer piece the hardware back together.
Alongside R&B duo Silk Sonic, Rodrigo dominated the show. Earlier in the evening, she took to the Grammy stage for the first time, performing her hit song “Drivers License”.
Rodrigo also made BTS fans go wild over her cameo in the South Korean boy band’s performance of their song “Butter”.
The performance started with Rodrigo sharing a moment with V, as the band member went down to where the Best New Artist winner was sitting in the audience and whispered something in her ear.
For the Grammys’ biggest talking points read here and the full list of winners here.
