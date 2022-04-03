The Grammys have revealed the third slate of performers for its Las Vegas ceremony on 3 April.

This year’s 64th annual show, hosted by Trevor Noah, has tapped Silk Sonic duo – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak – to open the ceremony, followed by newly added artists including Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, and Billy Strings will perform in special segments “that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast”.

Additionally, according to Variety, a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week (25 March), aged 50, is in the works.

They all join previously announced performers Jon Batiste, HER, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, and performances from Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr, and Rachel Zegler in a special Memoriam to Stephen Sondheim.

Silk Sonic made their TV debut at last year’s Grammys performing “Leave the Door Open,” following an ironic campaign to get on the show. The pair is currently nominated for four awards.

The Grammys will broadcast live on 3 April at 8pm on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.