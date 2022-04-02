The 64th Grammy Awards have finally announced the names of its guest presenters.

This year’s award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, has invited a diverse roster of musicians, artists, and actors to present the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Megan Thee Stallion, and Questlove.

They will be joined on Sunday 3 April by past Grammy winners Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Porter and Keith Urban, as well as past Grammy nominees Avril Lavigne and Kelsea Ballerini.

Also added to the mix as awards presenters are Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and actor Anthony Mackie.

Opening the ceremony will be Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, followed by performances from J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, HER, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, and Carrie Underwood.

Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr, and Rachel Zegler will provide a special Memoriam to Stephen Sondheim.

A tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week (25 March), aged 50, is also in the works.

For the full list of nominees, read here.

The Grammys will be broadcast live on 3 April at 8pm ET on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.