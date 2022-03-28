This year there will be two brand new categories at the Grammy Awards.

The 64th Grammy Awards takes place in Las Vegas on 3 April and the two added categories are Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Best Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field).

This brings the grand total of categories up to 86.

Previously, the Global Music Field only included an album category, but now the Best Global Music Performance will recognise a global artist for a single song.

The Best Música Urbana Album category aims to highlight the various work of artists across Latin genres.

The latest Grammy Awards changes have been credited to “The Recording Academy’s commitment to authentically represent all music creators and ensure our practices are in lock-step with the ever-changing musical environment”.

Who is nominated for Best Global Music Performances?

The nominees all hail from Africa and Asia, with many representing Nigeria.

Pakistan-born, Brooklyn-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab is nominated for her song “Mohabbat”.

Nominated for their collaboration of “Do Yourself,” is Angelique Kidjo, a Beninese singer-songwriter, and Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer/rapper.

Nigerian icon, Femi Kuti, is nominated for his song “Pà Pá Pà”.

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo received a nod for their performance of “Blewu”.

Nigerian singer Wizkid is in the running for his hit “Essence”.

Who is nominated for Best Música Urbana Album?

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro is nominated for his album Afrodisíco.

Bad Bunny has received a nod for his record El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Columbian singer J Balvin has been nominated for his album Jose.

Karol G is nominated for KG0516 .

Kali Uchis is nominated with her record Sin Miedo.

Read the full list of nominees here .

The Grammys is scheduled to air live on 3 April at 8pm ET on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.