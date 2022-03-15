The Grammys have revealed the first performers for their forthcoming awards ceremony.

This year, the 64th annual show will be held in Las Vegas on 3 April and feature performances from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brothers Osborne.

Eilish returns for her third consecutive Grammy performance after winning her second Record of the Year trophy in 2021. She has earned seven nods this year.

And with six nominations, Carlile is coming back for her third year.

Lil Nas X has received five nominations and will be accompanied by Jack Harlow, with whom he shares a Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination for their song “Industry Baby”.

K-pop group BTS will make their third appearance at the Grammys, following their debut in 2020, playing “Old Town Road,” alongside Lil Nas X.

Olivia Rodrigo makes her Grammys debut. She has earned seven nominations with hit song “Drivers License” and album Sour.

Also making their first Grammy stage appearance is the duo Brothers Osborne, who have been nominated in a number of country music categories.

Additional performers will be announced prior to The Grammys’ live broadcast on 3 April at 8pm on CBS.