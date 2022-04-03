Grammys 2022: Updated winners in full list as the awards are announced
Ceremony was delayed from January due to the pandemic but is finally taking place in Los Angeles
The winners of the 64th GrammyAwardsare being unveiled tonight (Sunday 4 April).
The ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles, with viewers able to tune in from home on CBS.
Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.
ABBA have been nominated for Record of the Year – the first time they have ever been nominated.
See the winners marked for each category below as they’re announced through the night:
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste - We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Record of the Year
ABBA - “I Still Have Faith in You”
Jon Batiste - “Freedom”
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
Brandi Carlile - “Right on Time”
Doja Cat, SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License”
Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open” WINNER
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran - “Bad Habits”
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - “A Beautiful Noise”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License”
H.E.R. - “Fight for You”
Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat, SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”
Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
Brandi Carlile - “Right on Time”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber - “Anyone”
Brandi Carlile - “Right on Time”
Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”
Ariana Grande - “Positions”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Drivers License” WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - “I Get a Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco - “Lonely”
BTS - “Butter”
Coldplay - “Higher Power”
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - “Love for Sale WINNER
Norah Jones - “’Til We Meet Again (Live)”
Tori Kelly - “A Tori Kelly Christmas”
Ledisi - “Ledisi Sings Nina”
Willie Nelson - “That’s Life”
Dolly Parton - “A Holly Dolly Christmas”
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta - “Hero”
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – “Loom”
James Blake - “Before”
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - “Heartbreak”
Caribou - “You Can Do It”
Rüfüs du Sol - “Alive” WINNER
Tiësto - “the Business”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Black Coffee - Subconsciously WINNER
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home WINNER
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls WINNER
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC - “Shot in the Dark”
Black Pumas - “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”
Chris Cornell - “Nothing Compares 2 U”
Deftones - “Ohms”
Foo Fighters - “Making a Fire” WINNER
Best Rock Song
Weezer - “All My Favourite Songs”
Kings of Leon - “The Bandit”
Mammoth Wvh - “Distance”
Paul McCartney - “Find My Way”
Foo Fighters - “Waiting on a War” WINNER
Best Rock Album
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight WINNER
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Best Metal Performance
Deftones - “Genesis”
Dream Theater - “The Alien” WINNER
Gojira - “Amazonia”
Mastodon - “Pushing the Tides”
Rob Zombie - “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra - “Lost You”
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - “Peaches”
H.E.R. - “Damage”
Silk Sonic - “Leave the Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste - “I Need You”
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - “Bring It on Home”
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - “Born Again”
H.E.R. - “Fight for You” WINNER
Lucky Dave, Yebba - “How Much Can a Heart Take”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye - Table for Two WINNER
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Best Rap Album
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost WINNER
Kanye West - Donda
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Cardi B - “Up”
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ”My Life”
Drake, Future, Young Thug - “Way Too Sexy”
Megan Thee Stallion - “Thot Shit”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby - “Pride Is the Devil”
Doja Cat - “Need to Know”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - “Industry Baby”
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - “WusYaName”
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - “Hurricane” WINNER
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - “Bath Salts”
Saweetie, Doja Cat - “Best Friend”
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Kanye West, Jay-Z - “Jail” WINNER
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ”My Life”
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne WINNER
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”
Kacey Musgraves - “Camera Roll”
Chris Stapleton - “Cold” WINNER
Thomas Rhett - “Country Again”
Walker Hayes - “Fancy Like”
Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Skeletons
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton - Brothers
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone - Pangaea
Opium Moon - Night + Day
Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist - “Sackodougou”
Kenny Barron, soloist - “Kick Those Feet”
Jon Batiste, soloist - “Bigger Than Us”
Terence Blanchard, soloist - “Absence”
Chick Corea, soloist - “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) WINNER
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project - Generations
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter - Superblue
Nnenna Freelon - Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato - Flor
Esperanza Spalding - Songwrights Apothecary Lab WINNER
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline WINNER
Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart - Live at Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force - Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes AND Oliver Winner
Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band - Jackets XL
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Voice of God” - Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters
“Joyful” - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters
“Help” - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters
“Never Lost” - CeCe Winans WINNER
“Wait on You” - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“We Win” - Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters
“Man of Your Word” - Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters
“Believe For It” - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters
“Jireh” - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters WINNER
Best Gospel Album
Jekalyn Carr - Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music - Jonny X Mali: Live in LA
CeCe Winans - Believe for It WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Natalie Grant - No Stranger
Israel and New Breed - Feels Like Home Vol 2
Kari Jobe - The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells - Citizen of Heaven (Live)
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement WINNER
Best Roots Gospel Album
Harry Connick Jr - Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band - That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound - Keeping On
The Isaacs - Songs For the Times
Carrie Underwood - My Savior WINNER
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés - Mirror Mirror WINNER
Carlos Henriquez - The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet - Transparency
Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Alex Cuba - Mendó WINNER
Selena Gomez - Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste - “Cry” WINNER
Billy Strings - “Love and Regret”
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free”
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Same Devil”
Allison Russell - “Nightflyer”
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - “Avalon”
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - “Call Me a Fool”
Jon Batiste - “Cry”
Yola - “Diamond Studded Shoes”
Allison Russell - “Nightflyer”
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos - Native Sons WINNER
Allison Russell - Outside Child
Yola - Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Renewal
Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart WINNER
The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying WINNER
Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson - Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War
Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - 662 WINNER
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home WINNER
Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa - My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a WINNER
Best Reggae Album
Etana - Pamoja
Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration
Sean Paul - Live N Livin
Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence WINNER
Spice - 10
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature WINNER
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides WINNER
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea
Opium Moon - Night + Day
Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas - Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s WINNER
Mon Laferte - Seis
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal - Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing! WINNER
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico - En Cuarentena
Aymée Nuviola - Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa - Colegas
Tony Succar - Live in Peru
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – “Cry”
Billy Strings – “Love and Regret”
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck - “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free”
Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile - “Same Devil”
Allison Russell - “Nightflyer”
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)
“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) WINNER
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)
“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías - Cinema
Yebba - Dawn
Low - Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale WINNER
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff WINNER
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul - “Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)”
Papa Roach - “Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)”
K. D. Lang - “Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)”
Zedd, Griff - “Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)”
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - “Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)”
Deftones - “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)” WINNER
PVA - “Talks (Mura Masa Remix)”
Best Immersive Audio Album
Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd
Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys - Alicia WINNER
Patricia Barber - Clique
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas WINNER
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Children’s Music Album
123 Andrés - Actívate
1 Tribe Collective - All One Trib
Pierce Freelon - Black to the Future
Falu - A Colorful World WINNER
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Crayon Kids
Best Spoken Word Album
Levar Burton - Aftermath
Don Cheadle - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis WINNER
J. Ivy - Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman - 8:46
Barack Obama - A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford - The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler - Evolution
Louis C.K. - Sincerely Louis C.K. WINNER
Lewis Black - Thanks For Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze - The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart - Zero ___ Given
Best Musical Theatre Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical WINNER
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami...
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States vs. Billie Holiday WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Kris Bowers, composer - Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer, composer - Dune
Ludwig Göransson, composer - The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer- The Queen’s Gambit WINNER
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers - Soul WINNER
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Agatha All Along [From Wandavision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White)
“All Eyes On Me [From Inside],” Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham) WINNER
“All I Know So Far [From Pink: All I Know So Far],” Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)
“Fight For You [From Judas and the Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect],” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
“Speak Now [From One Night in Miami…],” Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom, Jr., Songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion) - Archetypes
Hope Amid Tears,” Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax) - Beethoven: Cello Sonatas
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) - Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer) - Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale and Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman WINNER
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre,” Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9,” Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Muhly: Throughline,” Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) WINNER
“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy,” Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle,” Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares and Szilvia Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
“Glass: Akhnaten,” Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) WINNER
“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen,”” Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik and Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices)
“Little: Soldier Songs,” Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah and John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley and Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
“It’s a Long Way,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver and Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale) WINNER
“Rising w/ the Crossing,” Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble and Quicksilver; The Crossing)
“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons,” Kaspars Putnins, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom,” Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons and Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“The Singing Guitar,” Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking,” JACK Quartet
“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Sandbox Percussion
“Archetypes,” Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion
“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears,” Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
“Bruits,” Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Jennifer Koh - “Alone Together” WINNER
Simone Dinnerstein - “An American Mosaic”
Augustin Hadelich - “Bach: Sonatas and Partitas”
Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) - “Beethoven and Brahms: Violin Concertos”
Mak Grgić - “Mak Bach,”
Curtis Stewart - “Of Power”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist -Confessions
Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist - Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers
“Mythologies,” Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto and Emilio D. Miler) WINNER
“Schubert: Winterreise,” Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
“Unexpected Shadows,” Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Classical Compendium
“American Originals - A New World, A New Canon,” Agave and Reginald L. Mobley. Geoffrey Silver, producer.
“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, produce
“Cerrone: The Arching Path,” Timo Andres and Ian Rosenbaum. Mike Tierney, producer
“Plays,” Chick Corea. Chick Corea and Birnie Kirsh, producers
“Women Warriors - The Voices of Change,” Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson and Lolita Ritmanis, producers. WINNER
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Akiho: Seven Pillars,” Andy Akiho, composer. (Sandbox Percussion)
“Andriessen: The Only One,” Louis Andriessen, composer. (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Assad, Clarice and Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin and Skidmore: Archetypes,” Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers. (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)
“Batiste: Movement 11,” Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
“Shaw: Narrow Sea,” Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion) WINNER
Best Instrumental Composition
“Beautiful is Black,” Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
“Cat and Mouse,” Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza and Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez and Derrick Hodge)
“Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions,” Arturo O’farrill, composer (Arturo O’farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
“Eberhard,” Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays) WINNER
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Chopsticks,” Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
“For The Love Of A Princess (From ‘Braveheart’),” Robin Smith, Arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra and Robin Smith)
“Infinite Love,” Emile Mosseri, Arranger (Emile Mosseri)
“Meta Knight’s Revenge (From ‘Kirby Superstar’),” Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher) WINNER
“The Struggle Within,” Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo Y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“The Bottom Line,” Ólafur Arnalds, Arranger (Ólafur Arnalds and Josin)
“A Change is Gonna Come,” Tehillah Alphonso, Arranger (Tonality and Alexander Lloyd Blake)
“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier)
“Eleanor Rigby,” Cody Fry, Arranger (Cody Fry)
“To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version),” Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock) WINNER
Best Recording Package
“American Jackpot / American Girls,” Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, Art Directors (Reckless Kelly)
“Carnage,” Nick Cave and Tom Hingston, Art Directors (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis)
“Pakelang,” Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, Art Directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band) WINNER
“Serpentine Prison,” Dayle Doyle, Art Director (Matt Berninger)
“Zeta,” Xiao Qing Yang, Art Director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition,” Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison) WINNER
“Color Theory,” Lordess Foudre and Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
“The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set),” Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
“77-81,” Dan Calderwood and Jon King, art directors (Gang of Four)
“Swimming in Circles,” Ramón Coronado and Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Album Notes
“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas,” Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966,” Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) WINNER
“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology,” Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” David Giovannoni, Richard Martin and Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland,” Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
“Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings,” Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895,” Meagan Hennessey and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music,” April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter and Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967),” Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) WINNER
“Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition),” Trevor Guy, Michael Howe and Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark,” (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.
“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer. WINNER
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.
“Peaches,” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.
“Happier Than Ever,” (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.
“Good 4 U,” (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.
Best Music Film
Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Summer of Soul WINNER
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies