Don Cheadle beats Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle at the Grammys
Cheadle won for his narration of ‘Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis’
Don Cheadle beat out stiff competition from Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle to take home the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.
At the pre-telecast ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3), actor Cheadle won for his narration of Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, a collection of final reflections and words of wisdom from the late congressman and civil rights champion.
Meanwhile, former US president Obama was nominated for his memoir A Promised Land and Chappelle was nominated for his YouTube special 8:46, about violence against African Americans.
The other nominees in the category included LeVar Burton for Aftermath and J. Ivy for Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago.
This is not Cheadle’s first Grammy Award. He previously won in 2016 for producing the compilation soundtrack for his Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead.
You can follow along with our live coverage of this year’s Grammy Awards here.
