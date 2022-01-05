The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organisers called “too many risks” due to the Omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for 31 January in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners”.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on 20 January and shifted to an online format.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year's honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Last month, Drake asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The 35-year-old rapper was nominated for two awards. His new album Certified Lover Boy was nominated for the Best Rap Album category and his song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future was nominated for Best Rap Performance.

Drake and his management made this decision, but the reason behind the move is unclear.

In 2020, the “Toosie Slide” singer spoke out against the Grammys after fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd walked away with zero nominations despite having multiple hits in the year.

