Green Man 2022: Kraftwerk, Beach House and Metronomy to join Michael Kiwanuka at sold-out festival
Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with acts including Ezra Furman, Bicep, and Black Country, New Road
Green Man festival has announced the first wave of acts who will be performing at its 20th anniversary celebration.
The event is returning once again to its setting of the Brecon Beacons in Wales, with previously announced acts for 2022 including headliner Michael Kiwanuku.
Joining the Mercury Prize-winning artist as fellow headliners are electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, indie duo Beach House, and pop act Metronomy.
Also on the lineup are Bicep, New York band Parquet Courts, Ezra Furman, and Americana artist Valerie June.
Other international acts taking part include Sengalese dance band Orchestra Baobab, Sweden’s Viagra Boys, Japanese 10-piece Minyo Crusaders, and Grammy-nominated Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab,.
Cate Le Bon, who recently released her critically praised new album Pompeii, joins spoken-word artist Kae Tempest, post-punk band Dry Cleaning, and Dublin band The Murder capital on the Rising stage.
Black Country, New Road, who recently announced the departure of their frontman Isaac Wood before releasing their latest album, Ants From Up There, are booked, as are the bands Dry Cleaning, Low, and Arab Strap.
Green Man 2022 takes place from 18 to 21 August. Tickets are sold out.
