Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Greg Kihn, who led power pop group The Greg Kihn Band to chart success in the 1980s, has died at age 75.

Kihn’s most successful hits included 1981’s “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)” and 1983’s “Jeopardy.”

The latter song was famously spoofed in 1984 by ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as “I Lost on Jeopardy.”

A statement on Kihn’s official website announced the singer-songwriter died on August 13 due to complications caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

“Known for his magnetic stage presence and unique storytelling that captivated audiences around the globe. He was not merely a musician but a cultural phenomenon whose influence will resonate for generations to come,” said the statement.

Kihn was born on July 10, 1949, in Baltimore. He had a passion for music from a young age and became determined to form a band after witnessing The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Greg Kihn performing in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 21, 1982. He died at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. ( Getty )

In the early 1970s, Kihn signed to the influential Californian label Beserkley Records, which was also home to The Rubinoos and Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers.

Kihn released his first album, Greg Kihn, as a solo artist in 1976 and by his fourth record, 1979’s With The Naked Eye, had expanded his sound as The Greg Kihn Band with the addition of guitarist Dave Carpender, bassist Steve Wright and drummer Larry Lynch.

The 1981 album RocKihnRoll produced the band’s first chart hit, “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)”, which reached No. 15. The song has had a continued presence in pop culture, featuring in an episode of The Sopranos and in the video game Grand Theft Auto V. 1983 single “Jeopardy”, from the album Kihnspiracy, was an even bigger hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kihn toured throughout the 1980s, opening arena shows for acts including Journey, the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones. In the 1990s he took a job as the morning radio disc jockey for KUFX, a Bay Area classic rock radio station, where he remained until 2012. In 1996, he published the first of his six novels, Horror Show, which was nominated for the Bram Stoker Award for Best First Novel.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Kihn is survived by his wife, Jay Arafiles-Kihn, his son Ryan Kihn and daughter Alexis Harrington-Kihn, his son-in-law Samora Harrington, his grandsons Nate Harrington-Kihn and Zuri Harrington-Kihn, his sister Laura Otremba, his brother-in-law Lou Otremba Jr. and his nephews Larry Otremba, Lou Otremba III and Matthew Otremba.

In their statement the family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kihn’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association.