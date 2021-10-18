Rick Astley has responded to climate activist Greta Thunberg’s recent “rickrolling” at a Stockholm climate concert.

“Rickrolling” is an internet meme that centres around unexpected out-of-context appearances of Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Thunberg was filmed addressing a crowd at a Climate Live concert in Stockholm, one of a series of activist events held across the world.

After beginning to speak to the crowd in what seemed like a regular speech, she then read out the lyrics, “We’re no strangers to love”.

At this point, another activist joined Thunberg on stage, and Astley’s hit played over the speaker while Thuberg sang along.

Video footage of the stunt was shared on Twitter by Astley himself, who praised the 18-year-old campaigner.

On his official Twitter account, Astley wrote: “Fantastic and Tack så mycket! Rick x”

In English, the latter phrase translates to: “Thanks so much.”

Fans of the singer, and of Thunberg’s activism, praised the light-hearted moment on social media.

“So important to send good vibes. Not my revolution if we couldn´t dance,” wrote one person.

“Who knew, you were a ROCKSTAR,” wrote someone else.