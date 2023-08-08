Grimes criticised for remarks about Lizzo accusers

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grimes is being criticised for sharing her support for Lizzo and claiming she “struggles to believe” that she mistreated her dancers.

The Canadian artist posted a message about the recent allegations levied against the “Truth Hurts” rapper and singer. Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for fostering a hostile work environment.

Lizzo has denied all accusations, stating on Thursday (3 August): “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.”

Days later, Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – tweeted: “I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe s*** is bad [sic]. But loyalty matters to me.”

She continued: “Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool’, and she checked in [on] me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.

“I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed... tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.

Grimes, who has two children with billionaire Elon Musk, said in a follow-up reply: “Lizzo was nice to me before Elon when she blew up and I was still indie as f***. She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us [sic].

“She checked in while I was cancelled [as f***] while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn’t want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That’s a good person.”

However, while a contingent of Grimes fans said they respected her’ “loyalty”, many people were not impressed with the decision to post support for Lizzo, as they believed it threatened to minimise the plaintiffs’ alleged experiences with the singer.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Grimes supports Lizzo against allegations (Twitter)

“Grimes it’s because you’re rich and wealthy and have influence,” one person wrote.

“Just because your experience with someone was great (probably due to your relations and fame) it doesn’t mean people didn’t have bad experiences with Lizzo,” one critic commented.

Another person remarked: “Ah yes the credible defence of ‘they were good to me so they couldn’t be bad to anyone else.’”

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday (1 August), alleges that Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club, and also that pressured Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women. It is claimed the singer led a chant goading her to do so when she refused.

The 44-page suit against Lizzo, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by The Independent, further alleges that Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring are responsible for assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the complaint reads.

See the full list of allegations here.