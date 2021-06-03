Grimes has baffled TikTok users by sharing a bizarre video in which she claims that artificial intelligence (AI) could help create a communist utopia.

In a video shared on Wednesday (2 June) night, the singer, who is married to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, shared her “proposition for the communists”.

“So typically most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism,” Grimes said.

“If implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being, comfortable living.”

The musician then said that AI could automate farming and “weed out systematic corruption” in order to bring about “genuine equality” without the need for a collective farm.

“Because let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe,” she ended the video.

The clip was widely shared on Twitter, while TikTok users were left utterly confused by the clip.

“Why is GRIMES of all people talking about communism on tik tok in front of a beserk manga panel,” one comment read.

Another social media user wrote: “Grimes just posted a new tiktok talking about communism n how artificial intelligence is good [skull emoji] there’s nothing i can do for her.”

Many also pointed out the singer’s hypocrisy, having once identified as a communist before marrying Musk.

“Grimes your partner is literally the top capitalist in the world rn..” one commenter wrote, while another commented: “Bestie how u gon talk about communism when ur husband is a capitalist.”

“Grimes went from quoting Stalin and calling herself an anti-imperialist to ‘throwing the [f***] down’ with Elon Musk, so excuse me if I don’t take her rambling musings about what communists ought to do seriously,” another tweet read.