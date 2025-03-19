Guns N’ Roses split with drummer Frank Ferrer after 19 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guns N’ Roses have announced that drummer Frank Ferrer is leaving the band after 19 years.

The band have had a total of six drummers over their 40-year existence. Steven Adler, who played on their 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, was sacked in 1990 over his heroin addiction.

Ferrer’s almost two decades behind the Guns N’ Roses drumkit made him the band’s longest-serving drummer.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the band announced that the 58-year-old New Yorker’s departure was “amicable.”

The statement continued: “The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.

“Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.”

Ferrer replaced Bryan Mantia, also known as Brain, who was with the band from 2000 to 2006. Prior to that, the role was filled by Josh Freese, who is now a member of Foo Fighters, from 1997 to 2000.

Matt Sorum, who is also known for his work with Velvet Revolver, was the band’s drummer from 1990 to 1997. The group’s original drummer was Rob Gardner.

On X/Twitter, fans reacted to news of Ferrer’s departure with an outpouring of praise.

“I had the pleasure of seeing Frank Ferrer play with Guns N' Roses multiple times and he's had the impossible job of blending eras and play styles,” wrote one. “Here's hoping his next projects are just as awesome and GNR finds a great new drummer.”

Another added: “19 years with Guns N’ Roses is a crazy stat and a huge accomplishment. He’s been a part of some iconic shows during that time. All the best to Frank Ferrer.”

The band are set to embark on a world tour in May, with shows in Korea, Japan, Thailand and India kicking off a run that will conclude in Germany in July.

It has not yet been announced who will drum for those shows, although some fans online have called for Adler or Sorum to return.

The band’s recent tours have seen them play huge shows around the world, although not always to critical acclaim. The Independent’s Mark Beaumont felt their performance at Glastonbury in 2023 was a “frontrunner for the worst Glastonbury headline set of all time.”