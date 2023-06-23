Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Guns N’ Roses are among the headliners at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The Los Angeles-based rock band, known for their 1988 hit “Sweet Child o’ Mine”, are headlining the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, following a day of music that includes Rick Astley, Raye, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo, who is billed as a co-headliner.

Guns N’ Roses join British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys and a soon-to-be-retired Elton John as the festival’s overall headliners.

The band will begin performing on the Pyramid Stage at 9:30pm on Saturday (24 June). The set is scheduled to last for over two hours, until 11:45pm.

For those unable to attend the festival, the set will be broadcast live on the BBC, and will be available to stream afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

The festival has been criticised for its choice of all-male headliners this year. Emily Eavis, Glastonbury’s co-organiser, claimed that Guns N’ Roses were booked as headliners after another female act pulled out.

Speaking about the rock group, she said: “They’ll be brilliant and provide something totally different to the rest of the headliners.”

Guns N’ Roses currently comprise frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose (Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Among their other best-known singles are “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Paradise City”, both of which appeared on the band’s best-selling debut album Appetite for Destruction (1987), alongside “Sweet Child o’ Mine”.

They have continued to tour and release new music since forming in the 1980s, despite a number of lineup changes.

The Independent has also assembled a full list of stage times for the festival.