Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reveal wedding photos as country star sports jeans at reception

Pop star Gwen Stefani posted a series of photos from her wedding weekend with Blake Shelton on her Instagram on Monday, surprising her fans.

The star posted a series of photos from the wedding – that took place over the weekend at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma – writing “dreams do come true!”

The “Slow Clap” singer tagged her husband – a chart-topping country music star – in one of the photos, writing: “I love you Blake Shelton”, after which he reposted the gallery of photos.

Stefani wore a pair of sky-high stiletto cowboy boots with her wedding gown, while Shelton wore a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest and light bow tie along with blue jeans.

Stefani also gave her fans a glimpse of some special moments from the wedding. In one photo, Shelton drove Stefani around in a golf cart decorated with white tulle bows as she waved her bouquet of white roses in the air.

The couple also shared a kiss, standing in front of their five-tier cake. Another photo showed the couple embracing on the dance floor.

People magazine reported that Stefani wore a custom lily-white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut-away back, fitted bodice and a high-low hand-tumbled tulle skirt.

According to Vera Wang, who also released photos of the ensemble on Monday, Stefani changed into “a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress” for her party. The dress featured “hand-pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt”, according to Wang.

The dress had a pair of hand-sewn love birds embroidered over it, symbolising the couple. Three baby love birds representing Stefani’s three children were also sewn on the dress. Stefani accessorised her look with the stiletto cowboy boots.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 and got engaged in October 2020. The couple also spent their pandemic months together in Oklahoma with the rocker’s three sons: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

“We’ve been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years. Literally stupid things like pick blackberries... We grew a garden. I grew several acres of sweet corn. Country things like that,” Shelton earlier said on The Today Show.