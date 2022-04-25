Halsey has said they may have to “stop for real” as they revealed new details about health challenges concerning their battle with endometriosis.

On Sunday (24 April), the 27-year-old singer posted a health update on Instagram: “I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges.

“Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc,” they wrote. “But my body is putting up a strong protest and ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop for real this time.”

The “Without Me” singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, added that “chronic illness is a complex mystery”.

“If I am or have been MIA [missing in action], please don’t take it personally,” they wrote. “I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances.”

Earlier this month, Halsey asked fans to “be gentle” after revealing that they underwent surgery three days before their arrival on the Grammys red carpet.

Halsey shares a health update on Instagram (Halsey/Instagram)

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was three days after I had my first endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” they wrote on social media at the time.

Halsey then added that “as luck would have it,” they would be attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards for the first time in years, again just three days after undergoing another surgery.

“I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) three days ago,” Halsey wrote. “Only posting this to say, if you see me, be gentle, lol, I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In 2018, Halsey delivered an emotional speech about their battle with endometriosis at The Endometriosis Foundation’s 2018 Blossom Ball.

The singer teared up as they described how their miscarriage before a Chicago concert at The Vic Theatre resulted in an endometriosis diagnosis.

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant and I had a miscarriage and I remember laying in a bed in a hotel room with a towel between my legs, bleeding and staring at my very young, very scared, very male managers who had no idea what was going on and I remember them looking at me and saying: ‘I mean, it’s 33 million impressions, this concert is kind of a big deal’,” they said at the time.