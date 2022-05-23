Halsey’s record label Astralwerks-Capital has responded after the singer claimed on social media that it refuses to release her new music without a “viral TikTok moment”.

“Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” read the caption of the TikTok message Halsey posted on 22 May.

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

Now, in a statement to Variety, a representative for Halsey’s label has responded, albeit without addressing the singer’s specific claim. “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

Halsey is not the first artist to complain about increasing demands for TikTok content being placed on them by record companies. Recently, FKA Twigs and Florence Welch have also posted about it, with FKA Twigs writing: “I got told off today for not making enough effort.”

Some on Twitter questioned whether Halsey’s complaint was its own form of TikTok marketing, an allegation the singer addressed directly. “I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back,” they posted.

Halsey’s Instagram story from 22 May (Halsey / Instagram)

Halsey also appeared to comment on the ongoing controversy in a 22 May post to their Instagram stories. There, they wrote: “Why would i just randomly lie about this lmao.”

Representatives for Halsey and Astralwerks did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.