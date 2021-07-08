Halsey unveils extraordinary artwork for new album about ‘the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth’

Halsey has revealed the extraordinary artwork for their forthcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The singer, who is pregnant with their first child, unveiled a special film in which they wander around the deserted rooms of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, ending with a red curtain being pulled down to show the album cover.

In the image, the musician is seated on an elaborate gold throne while wearing a huge crown, with one breast exposed and a baby on their lap, emulating the classic image of the Madonna and child.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram caption. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully.

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

The image has already received more than four million likes.

Halsey, 26, recorded their new album with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. It is scheduled for release on 27 August.