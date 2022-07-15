Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder has died, aged 58.

The bassist was found dead on Friday (15 July) hours before he was due to play with the band at a festival in Sunderland. A cause of death is currently unknown.

Ryder, who was the younger brother of bandmate Shaun, co-founded the group, whose official Facebook page announced the news.

A statement read: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”

Happy Mondays are best known for songs “Step On” and “Loose Fit”.

Ryder was also an actor who had credits in films includingThe Ghosts of Oxford Street and Michael Winterbottom’s 24 Hour Party People (2002).

He was also character in the film, which told the story of Manchester's popular music community from 1976 to 1992. He was played by Paul Popplewell.

At the time of his death, Ryder was still touring with Happy Mondays, and was set to perform hours after his death at Kubix Festival. The Indpeendent has contacted the festival for comment.

Paul and Shaun Ryder performing together as Happy Mondays in 2012 (Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

Speaking about his professional relationship with his brother, Ryder once said: “Yes, Shaun is a lyrical genius but sometimes I look across at him on stage and think, ‘What a knob.’”

He also debunked “the wild tales of what we got up to recording our fourth album in Barbados” as “myths and spoofs”.