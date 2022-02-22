Harry Judd says his children think McFly are ‘pretty cool’

McFly star Harry Judd has said his children think McFly are “pretty cool”, as they start to show an interest in music.

The drummer told the PA news agency that he believes his wife, former Escala violinist Izzy, has a bigger musical influence on their kids than he does.

The pair share daughter Lola, six, son Kit, four, and a son, Lockie, born in October last year.

Judd said both Lola and Kit are showing an interest in music after accompanying him to the studio and to his live shows.

“My wife is a musician as well,” he said. “She is a classically trained violinist so I am very grateful for her because it more comes from her.

“She is a proper musician. I stopped doing music theory when I was 12 or 13 whereas she carried right on and studied it at music academies.”

Judd recently shared a video to Instagram showing Izzy playing the violin to Lockie.

“Izzy plays her violin to Lockie most days as she did for Lola and Kit,” he wrote in the caption. “I think Lockie is her best audience member of the three. He was crying this morning and stopped and smiled as soon as she started playing.”

In the interview, Judd revealed that Lola is enjoying the piano and violin, while Kit seems “more interested in the drums”.

“I am trying not to be pushy but I think because they are around it – they come to the studio every now and again, they come to soundchecks, they have been to a couple of our concerts – they are naturally interested,” he said.

“And Lola is six now and she is figuring out that McFly is a band. One of her friends said to her the other day, ‘Your daddy’s song is on my playlist’. So she is a bit like, ‘Hmm okay’.

“At this stage they think it is pretty cool. They love asking about what Tom is doing and, ‘Where’s Dougie?’ and ‘Where’s Danny?’ They are figuring it out. Thankfully they are keen to do music too.”

