Two weeks before Harry Styles releases his new album, the pop star has announced a North American headline tour for later this year.

The former One Direction singer will turn venues across the States into his de facto house as he plays several nights in major US cities.

After his third album Harry’s House is released on 20 May, the flamboyant showman will head to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada to start his Love on Tour on 15 August and 16 August.

He’ll then head to New York to perform 10 nights at Madison Square Garden between 28 August and 21 September.

Other cities included in the 32-night schedule include Austin for five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center, before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for 10 night run concluding on Tuesday 15 November.

The gigs are expected to sell out fast as Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of 2021, winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

How much are Harry Styles tickets?

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing platform for the Love on Tour this year. Register now on Ticketmaster to ensure you get the cheapest tickets through the Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform.

Fans can register now through to 19 May and you’ll receive a code that enables you to purchase tickets on 25 May before the general public.

American Express Card Members can get them one day earlier by registering for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan between now and 19 May. Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale, can purchase tickets starting 24 May.

Who’s on the line-up?

Harry will be supported by a number of artists during his tour.

Some of them include Blood Orange in New York, Ben Harper in Los Angeles, Madi Diaz in Toronto, Gabriel in Austin, and Jessie Ware in Chicago. Head to Harry Styles’ official website to find out more.

Can you still get Harry Styles UK tickets?

As the UK dates were announced in January, UK tickets are hard to get hold of but there are some available with hospitality packages on Ticketmaster if you want to splash out.

Ticketmaster also has some resale options for the dates in Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester’s Emirates stadium.