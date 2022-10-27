Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles has announced that the new music video for his track “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” will be released on Thursday (27 October) at 5pm.

The news was shared on Styles’s official HQ Twitter account. The track is the first song on Styles’s latest album Harry’s House.

However, it’s not just the announcement that’s caught fans’ attention. Styles’s new look for the music video is attracting comments too.

“NOT THE BEARD” reads one comment, while another says “I’m terrified”.

“What in the Don’t Worry Darling future is this,” reads one fans response while someone else wrote: “Idk how to feel abt this”

Other fans have noticed a distinct likeness between Styles’ appearance and certain fictional characters.

Many have made the comparison to Tom Hanks’ character in Castaway.

“I knew this looked familiar,” tweeted one person with a photo of Hanks and Styles to show the similarity.

Meanwhile, others have said the star looks more like Ian Beale from a memorable plot in Eastenders.

“It’s giving Ian Beale in Eastenders,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

The new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” will premiere here.