Harry Styles compared to Ian Beale and Tom Hanks in Castaway after unveiling new look for music video

Styles’s fans were stunned to learn he has adopted a very hairy look for his ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ video

Megan Graye
Thursday 27 October 2022 14:21
Chris Pine baffled as Harry Styles gives bizarre description for Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles has announced that the new music video for his track “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” will be released on Thursday (27 October) at 5pm.

The news was shared on Styles’s official HQ Twitter account. The track is the first song on Styles’s latest album Harry’s House.

However, it’s not just the announcement that’s caught fans’ attention. Styles’s new look for the music video is attracting comments too.

“NOT THE BEARD” reads one comment, while another says “I’m terrified”.

“What in the Don’t Worry Darling future is this,” reads one fans response while someone else wrote: “Idk how to feel abt this”

Other fans have noticed a distinct likeness between Styles’ appearance and certain fictional characters.

Many have made the comparison to Tom Hanks’ character in Castaway.

“I knew this looked familiar,” tweeted one person with a photo of Hanks and Styles to show the similarity.

Meanwhile, others have said the star looks more like Ian Beale from a memorable plot in Eastenders.

“It’s giving Ian Beale in Eastenders,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

The new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” will premiere here.

