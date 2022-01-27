The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Harry Styles announces UK and Ireland 2022 tour: How to get tickets
Pop star has booked dates for London, Glasgow and Manchester
Harry Styles has announced his long-awaited tour dates for the UK, Europe and South America.
The pop singer was forced to reschedule dates due to the ongoing pandemic.
However, Styles has now revealed that tickets for the UK, Europe and South America shows will go on sale on Friday 28 January.
“I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols. I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H.”
The 27-year-old will be joined by Mitski for his UK dates, which are as follows:
Saturday 11 June – Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Wednesday 15 June – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
Saturday 18 June, London – Wembley Stadium
Arlo Parks will support Styles in Dublin, at the Aviva Stadium on 22 June.
Tickets for the Love on Tour shows go on sale on 28 January at 9am. Buy them here.
Styles was recently announced to headline this year’s Coachella festival, alongside Kanye West and Billie Eilish.
The festival, which will be held over back-to-back weekends on 15 to 17 April and 22 to 24 April, will also see Swedish House Mafia returning to the Empire Polo Ground desert.
