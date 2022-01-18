Hazel O’Connor: Pop singer recovering after ‘serious medical event’, family says
Singer was due to tour the UK in March
Singer and actor Hazel O’Connor is recovering after a “serious medical event”, her family have said.
The 66-year-old, who rose to fame as a pop star in the Eighties after appearing in the film Breaking Glass, was found at her home in southern France on Sunday 9 January.
After being rushed to hospital, she was found to have suffered a bleed on the brain and was placed in an induced coma for 24 hours while receiving treatment, according to a blog post by her brother, Neil O’Connor.
He said that the artist has been showing “a lot of progress” since being taken out of the coma on Monday 17 January, and while her recovery would take time, “she is tough and is responding to stimuli and treatment”.
“She’s receiving the best of care and I thank the French medical service there for taking such good care of her,” he wrote.
“She’s going to need patience from us and from herself, I’ve already learned that she’s started to show her usual feistiness.”
O’Connor was due to tour the UK from March this year. Her brother said an announcement will soon be made by her management regarding the shows.
