Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of destroying her music career
Two worked together during their early careers with music producer RedOne
Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career.
The two stars both worked with music producer RedOne – real name Nadir Khayat – during their early years in the music industry.
On a recent episode of the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, reality TV star Montag opened up about a 2009 feud over Gaga’s song “Fashion”.
Montag explained that Khayat was going to have her record “Fashion,” originally written by Gaga, as long as she approved it.
According to Montag, Gaga consented, saying: “Great, sure, she can have that song”.
“So then I recorded it and it was my song,” said Montag. “That was the impression I was under.”
However, Montag stated that Gaga backtracked and released her own version of the song after producers showed interest in featuring the track in the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic.
“‘No, I’m pulling that song, and I’m recording it. It’s not Heidi’s anymore,’” Montag claimed the Shallow actor said.
“People are, like, ‘I love Lady Gaga,’ and I’m sure she’s great, but I have not had the best encounter with her,” she added.
Montag further believes that Gaga saw her as a threat. “She did not want me working with RedOne and she told RedOne she wouldn’t work with him anymore if I kept working with him,” she said.
The Independent has reached out to Gaga’s representative for comment.
Over the years, Gaga and Khayat have produced several hits together including “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” Judas,” and “Alejandro”.
