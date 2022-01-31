The drummer who played for David Bowie during his Spiders From Mars era has been removed from a supergroup over his unvaccinated status.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Woody Woodmansey told fans that he would not be joining Holy Holy on their forthcoming tour.

The group, which also includes Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti, will perform shows around the UK for a Best of Bowie series in March. Holy Holy describe themselves as a supergroup rather than a “tribute act” due to the inclusion of original Bowie collaborators.

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce I will no longer be a part of the band Holy Holy,” Woodmansey wrote on his Facebook page on 28 January.

“Due to my medical exemption regarding the C19 vaccination, the band do not feel safe having me involved and have replaced me in the band. Therefore, you will not be seeing me on the upcoming tour in March 2022.”

The drummer said he has “no negative feelings” towards the band, and felt they were doing “what they believe is best for them”, while he was doing the same.

“I am sad not to be part of the band and I will miss connecting with all the fans,” he added. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support over the years, especially for your messages of comfort and encouragement over the last year, they meant a lot. I am fit and healthy and doing well.”

A spokesperson for the tour told NME: “The vaccine is something that the band and crew feel very strongly about for the health and safety of everyone involved in the tour.

“It is incredibly sad that personal beliefs over the vaccine has lead to the break-up of the original incarnation of the band, but the decision was not taken lightly and the remaining members of Holy Holy are focused on providing the same exceptional quality shows, with all the stardust of Bowie, as safely as possible for all involved.”