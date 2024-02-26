Hozier apologises to fan who was told to remove Free Palestine scarf at concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hozier has issued an apology to a concert attendee who was told to remove her “Free Palestine” scarf at one of the Irish singer-songwriter’s 2023 Wembley Arena concerts.

Hiba Ahmad was in attendance at the “Take Me To Church” singer’s London show in December, when she said she was “escorted to wardrobe” for wearing a Palestine solidarity scarf.

She recalled the incident in a thread on X at the time, writing: “So tell me why I got pulled aside and ESCORTED to wardrobe w/ a body cam for wearing a Palestine solidarity scarf at @Hozier’s concert?

“Not even a kiffiyeh, just a Free Palestine scarf that I *literally* wear everywhere as a show of solidarity AND BECAUSE IT IS F***ING COLD!”

Ahmad explained that she was told they were taking her scarf for her “own protection”.

“As I might get ‘hate crimed’ for wearing it,” she wrote, adding: “In the meantime, @Hozier the arena insisted it was your team who demanded this. This is a shameful stance in the middle of a genocide. I paid for this ticket expecting a show which is politically aware, not this absolute cowardly clownery.”

The following day, Hozier – real name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne – responded to Ahmad’s tweet, informing her that his team was “looking into this with the venue”.

“But I can state categorically that no request came from me about this, and my tour gave no directive about refusing entry of certain items of clothing or indeed flags,” he assured.

Months later, on 22 February, Wembley Arena issued an apology to Ahmad, saying: “This was an isolated incident where venue policy wasn’t followed as intended. The decision to stop the guest was not following artist wishes. We have apologised to those involved and are making a donation to the UNICEF Children In Gaza Appeal.”

Hozier, too, has since responded, thanking Wembley Arena for “clearing up this misunderstanding”.

“The team and I have zero policy of prohibiting signs of any kind and I’m sorry to Hiba and her friends that they experienced this at the London show,” he tweeted on Monday.

“Thank you so much Andrew, I really appreciate you reaching out directly, shows the person and artist you are. Solidarity,” Ahmad replied.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has those in Gaza facing a humanitarian crisis, has seen several musicians showing their solidarity with Palestine.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church is facing backlash after she was filmed singing “From the River to the Sea” at a pro-Palestine concert. She has since denied that the song is antisemitic after The Campaign Against Antisemitism insisted that Church was using her “voice to fan the flames of hatred”.