Hugh Grant marvels at Taylor Swift’s ‘gigantic boyfriend’ at Wembley show

Hugh Grant has issued a hilarious message to Taylor Swift after watching her second performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Love Actually actor was among the stars – including Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – watching from the VIP tent at Swift’s globe-trotting Eras Tour show on Saturday night (22 June).

Clearly taken aback by the performance, Grant, 63, sent a thank you message to Swift on X/Twitter, telling her what an “incredible” show she put on, before marvelling at her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, whom he called “excellent if gigantic”.

Grant wrote: “Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)”

He then referenced Swift’s 2019 song “London Boy”, writing: “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Grant thanked Swift for an ‘incredible’ night ( Twitter via @HackedOffHugh )

The Notting Hill actor, 63, is married to Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41, with whom he shares three children. He shares two other children with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

Fans of Swift seemed pleased with Grant’s message, with one remarking: “So delightfully British to send a thank you note,” as another demanded the gossip from the VIP tent, tweeting: “You gotta talk about it and the tequila shots”.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ( Getty Images )

Another wrote: “Aww, I bet your 8-year-old will be living off that memory for a long time.”

For the opening night of the London leg of her Eras tour on Friday (21 June), Swift’s VIP guests included her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, Bridgerton lead Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and model Cara Delevigne.

‘Love Actually’ actor joked his Swiftie daughter had become half girl, half friend-bracelet ( Getty Images )

During her time in the capital, Swift has been rubbing shoulders with British celebrities – and even royalty. The Prince of Wales attended Friday night’s show to celebrate his 42nd birthday alongside Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

A video emerged on TikTok showing Prince William dancing along to “Shake It Off” from a box. Swift later shared a selfie posing with the royals and her boyfriend Kelce, captioning the post: “Happy Bday M8!” alongside emojis for the GB and US flags, as well as a handshake emoji.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer snapped a photograph of himself and his wife, Victoria, in the 88,000-strong crowd.

Although much of her 45-song set list remains the same across the tour, Swift does alter the “Acoustic Section” of her set, which features two surprise songs that she selects from her back catalogue.

Swift performing at London’s Wembley Stadium ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

On Saturday night, she performed “thanK you AImee” – which many fans believe is a reference to reality star Kim Kardashian – and introduced it by telling the audience: “Every time someone talks s***, it makes me work even harder.”

Fans have interpreted this moment as “confirmation” that the song, which was released in April, was about Kardashian. Read more about Swift’s “thanK you AImee” comments here.