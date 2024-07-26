Interpol grateful they said yes to their song being used in Friends

Support truly

The band Interpol have said they are “very glad” that they agreed to one of their songs being used in the TV show Friends.

Their song, “Untitled”, was the sonic backdrop to Rachel and Joey’s iconic first kiss in the season nine finale, which first aired in 2003.

To some fans of the alternative indie rock band, the pairing of their music with the popular mainstream sitcom seemed an unusual artistic decision.

In a recent Guardian interview, one reader asked the question: “Were you worried about losing respect for putting your song in Friends?”

While lead singer Paul Banks admitted the band “were mindful of and certainly avoided certain commercial licences because we didn’t want to undermine our legitimacy by being associated with some kind of product”, he said they had no regrets when it came to Friends.

“We were always interested in having our music in cinema or fiction,” he explained. “Friends was a lighthearted sitcom, but very iconic, and the proposed scene was a pretty hardcore moment in the course of that show.”

Interpol are kicking off a 20th anniversary tour ( AP )

In the scene, Joey sees his ex-girlfriend, Charlie, kissing Ross in the lobby of the hotel where the group are all staying. “Untitled” starts playing as Joey heads to a hotel room, knocks on the door, and he and Rachel share their first kiss.

“I liked the idea that the scene was a bit off,” added Banks. “We asked ourselves: ‘Is this cool?’ And I’m very glad we said yes.”

The band, who are about to embark on their 20th anniversary tour, also admitted that their on-stage personas have changed over the years.

“On our first tour especially, I think I had a chip on my shoulder about any criticism we encountered, so it was a little bit us vs them,” said Banks. “But it’s not a pressure situation now. It feels like a party.”

Guitarist Daniel Kessler agreed, saying: “I feel like the brooding, serious stuff is still there, but I’ve learned to take into account the craziness and privilege of playing music, people coming to the concerts and having a reaction.

“You start to really appreciate that connection, which is happening in real time.”