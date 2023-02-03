Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara’s cause of death revealed

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Musician Irene Cara’s cause of death has been determined, according to new medical examiner records.

The cause of death of the Oscar and Grammy winner, who died on 25 November at the age of 63, had been previously unknown.

Cara died of Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, with Diabetes Mellitus listed as a contributory condition, According to new medical examiner records from Pinellas County Forensic Science Center that were seen by The Independent.

Her manner of death was deemed natural so no autopsy was performed or toxicology report was run.

News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account on 26 November.

“It is with profound sadness that, on behalf of her family, I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the message read, noting that she “passed away in her Florida home.”

Irene Cara (Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock)

It continued: “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the iconic song, “Flashdance... What a Feeling,” attached to the 1983 film Flashdance.

She went on to take home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for her work on the track.

Cara also notably portrayed Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame and was known for her lead role in the 1967 musical drama Sparkle.

Her performance in Fame resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, while her famous Flashdance song also won her two Grammy awards: for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special (shared with the other songwriters) and for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.