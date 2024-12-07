Iron Maiden member to quit touring after 42 years after final show tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Iron Maiden band member Nicko McBrain has announced he is quitting touring with the group after 42 years.

The 72-year-old British drummer, real name Michael Henry McBrain, has been a part of the heavy metal band for over four decades. He announced his retirement in a statement on the group’s website and social media.

McBrain’s announcement comes a year after he revealed he was "somewhere near 70 per cent recovered" after a stroke he suffered in January 2023 left him paralysed on his right side from his shoulder down.

It also comes shortly after the death of the group’s frontman and lead vocalist Paul Di’Anno in October. Iron Maiden were first formed in 1975 by bassist-songwriter Steve Harris, with McBrain joining in 1982. A new drummer is to be announced in due course.

“After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle,” he wrote.

“Today, Saturday 7 December, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with IRON MAIDEN. I wish the band much success moving forward.”

He continued: “I will, however, remain firmly part of the IRON MAIDEN family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me.”

In addition to these projects, the drummer added he has a number of personal ventures he’s looking forward to working on.

“I’ll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain’s Drum One, TITANIUM TART, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!” he said.

open image in gallery The 72-year-old said the decision was made with both ‘sorrow and joy’ ( PA )

“What can I say? Touring with MAIDEN the last 42 years has been an incredible journey!”

He signed off the message with a tribute to his supporters and loved ones.

“To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you!

“To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

open image in gallery Band was first formed in 1975 ( Getty Images )

“I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, ‘Up the Irons!’”

The band added: “Maiden always get their man and our already chosen new drummer will be announced very shortly.”