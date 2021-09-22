J Cole surprised fans on Tuesday (21 September) by releasing a new video and track called “Heaven’s EP” where he uses the beat of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy song “Pipe Down”.

This is the 36-year-old rapper’s first new song after the release of his studio album The Off-Season in May, which features cameos from Bas, 6LACK, and Lil Baby.

Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, calls both Kendrick Lamar and Drake “superstars” in the song.

Drake is still due to share his views on the remix.

Fans of the Frankfurt-born rapper are praising J Cole for his wordplay in the song.

One person wrote: “J cole killed that pipe down beat!! I still love [the] Drake version but J Cole killed it!!”

“Leave everything that you’re doing and go listen to Heaven’s EP,” wrote another person.

Another fan pointed out the “effortlessly clever wordplay” by J Cole in the song.

Many fans are also claiming that they like Cole’s version better than Drake’s.

In June, J Cole announced the dates for his The Off-Season tour featuring rapper Future. The first concert of the tour is set to kick off in Miami on 24 September.

The rapper will be performing in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, and Phoenix before winding down at The Forum in Los Angeles on 21 October.