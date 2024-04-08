J Cole makes public apology to Kendrick Lamar, two days after diss track release

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

J Cole has taken a u-turn in his spat with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, apologising to his former collaborator mere days after calling him out.

The “Power Trip” artist unexpectedly released his latest album, Might Delete Later on Friday (5 April). In its closing track, “7 Minute Drill”, Cole, 39, hits out at Lamar, following Lamar’s prior declaration that he is a cut above Cole and Drake in the rap industry.

During a performance at his Dreamville festival in North Carolina on Sunday (7 April), Cole told the audience of his regrets about responding to Lamar on the track.

“I’m so proud of [Might Delete Later], except for one part,” Cole began his address.

“It’s one part of that s*** that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest s*** I did in my f***in’ life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

In “7 Minute Drill”, Cole criticised some of Lamar’s work, calling his 2022 album, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers, “tragic” and claiming that the “Humble” artist “fell off like The Simpsons”.

However, at the festival, Cole told his fans that even though he didn’t want to comment, he felt moved to make the track because “the world wanna see blood”.

“I was conflicted because, one I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers, these two n****s that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness,” Cole explained, referring to Lamar and Drake. “So I felt conflicted ‘cause I’m like, bruh I don’t even feel no way.”

He then went on to note that releasing the diss track “spiritually [felt] bad on me” before prompting the audience to show some appreciation for Lamar.

J Cole and Kendrick Lamar ( Getty )

“I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf*****s to ever touch a f***in’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I.”

“So,” Cole continued, “I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest s***. I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly. And I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and on my path, I pray that my n**** really didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n****, I got my chin out.

“Take your best shot, I’ma take that shit on the chin boy, do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all are like, forgive a n**** for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

During a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like This” in March, Lamar dismissed claims that he, Drake and J Cole were considered equals at their craft. While many rap fans have dubbed the artists as “the big three”, Lamar retorted: “It’s just big me.”

Drake’s only response to Lamar’s words so far has been a brief comment made during a performance in Florida, days after the track’s release.

You can find a breakdown of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s simmering feud here.