Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

J Hus’s new single “Who Told You” featuring Drake dropped Thursday (8 June) evening and fans are already calling it the “song of the summer”.

The London rapper made his return with “It’s Crazy” last month after a three-year hiatus following the release of his second studio album, Big Conspiracy, in 2020.

J Hus – real name Momodou Jallow – has an emotional history with Drake. The Canadian megastar famously brought him out at a London show in 2019 following his release from jail on a knife possession charge.

“Who told you bad man don’t dance?” J Hus raps in the song’s opening on top of a mellow Afrobeats rhythm.

Drake arrives in the second verse, rapping: “Let me hold your controlla, I'm not one of the controllin' guys. I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize.”

On Twitter, fans immediately declared the single a summer smash.

“J Hus officially saved summer,” one fan wrote.

“J Hus better than Micheal Jackson,” proclaimed another.

“J Hus just dropped the song of the summer!!” a fan account dedicated to the artist tweeted.

Last year, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was named the UK’s Song of the Summer by the Official Charts thanks to a renaissance sparked by the track’s inclusion in Stranger Things.

The track topped the UK charts 37 years after it was first released, marking the longest time a song has ever taken to reach UK No 1. It was also Bush’s first ever song to reach the Top 10 in the US.

According to the Official Charts, the song was streamed 86.6 million times between June and August, more than any other song.

Drake is no stranger to summer anthems. “In My Feelings” from his 2018 album Scorpion was named the Song of the Summer according to Billboard’s summertime charts that year. The record currently boasts 1.3 billion streams on Spotify.

In 2016, his omnipresent smash hit “One Dance” was also named Song of the Summer by Billboard. That track has more than 2.6 billion streams on Spotify.