Tenacious D musician Kyle Gass has deleted an Instagram post in which he apologised for his controversial joke about Donald Trump’s attempted assassination.

Gass, who formed half of the comedy rock band alongside actor Jack Black, had made a reference to the shooting of former president Trump that took place in Pensylvannia last weekend. The incident has seemingly caused a rift between the two bandmates, with Black publically condemning Gass’s joke.

“Make a wish,” Black can be heard telling Gass, in footage from the gig in Sydney, Australia shared on TikTok. As Gass blew out the candles, he quipped: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

In a statement released on Tuesday (16 July), Black said he had been “blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday”, adding that he would “never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form”.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold,” Black continued. “I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass initially shared an apology on Instagram, writing: “I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

However, the 64-year-old singer and actor has now deleted the apology from his social media page.

Gass and Black performing in Las Vegas in 2022 ( Getty )

Trump was speaking at a political rally when he was shot at by a man later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks, who was shot dead at the scene after hitting Trump’s ear in a failed attempt to murder him, was a registered Republican. While Trump escaped with only minor injuries, one person was killed, and two more injured besides the former president.

Australia’s former prime minister Kevin Rudd was among those to have criticised Gass for his comment, telling news.com.au; “It makes me feel sick someone would joke about violence. Physically ill. People might think it’s a bit of ‘funny haha’ at a concert to run off at the mouth off about this stuff.

“It’s not. It’s about threats to physical life; it’s about the near assassination of a former and prospective president of the United States, depending on the votes of the American people. It’s about the murder of innocent civilians and two people being seriously wounded.”